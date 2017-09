WEST MICHIGAN- The unofficial last week of summer is upon us and a lot of us would like to get out and enjoy one last weekend that’s warm and decent to get out on the lake, and this weekend looks to be just that.

I will add one little wrinkle to the forecast as it looks like our morning will be quite chilly Saturday. Expect lows in the low to mid 40s throughout much of the state.

Rain is not expected in the forecast until later in the evening on Monday. Have a fun and safe holiday weekend!