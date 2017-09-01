How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Holland Town Center diaper drive for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted 3:49 PM, September 1, 2017

Lost City flyer, courtesy Joe Nelis.

HOLLAND, Mich. — ‘The Lost City’ laser tag/arcade in Holland is holding a Labor Day Weekend Diaper Drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A Lost City supervisor, Jessica VanGoor, tells FOX 17 when you donate a 20-count package of diapers or more, you’ll receive tickets to play three games of laser tag at the arcade located in the Holland Town Center. That’s at 12330 James Street.

Donations will be shipped to the Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 5 or after.

VanGoor says they’ll also accept items such as clothing and wipes. But to receive the free laser-tag games, you’ll need to donate at least 20 diapers. You can mail the packages or drop them off at The Lost City.

She says the weekend hours are:

  • Saturday:    12pm-12am
  • Sunday:       12pm-8pm
  • Monday:     12pm-9pm

 

