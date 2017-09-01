Hunger Action Month: Take a stand against hunger

It’s time to take a stand against hunger.

This September, FOX 17 and Feeding America West Michigan are asking the community to join the fight against food insecurity during Hunger Action Month.

Food insecurity means there is a lack of access to enough food to live a healthy life, or limited availability of nutritional foods. One in eight people in West Michigan struggle with the issue daily, and next month there are plenty of opportunities to get involved.

Volunteer, Donate & Advocate

Volunteering is a great way to step up during Hunger Action Month.

You can pick fruits and vegetables at participating farms or pack foods at the warehouse. Each hour volunteered at the food bank contributes about 200 meals.

If you’re interested, you can find a number of events here.

Share your volunteer experience! Use #Fox17Feeds and your picture will be feature on an online photo gallery and possibly on-air during our month-long coverage!

If you can’t find the time to volunteer, donating is another great way to for you to get involved.

Starting September 12 until October 10, Weingartz, a local lawncare equipment company, is planning to double up to $15,000 in contributions.

During the drive, just a dollar helps provide eight meals in the community. Here’s where you can give today.

There are a number of programs that help battle food insecurity in West Michigan, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP that could see cuts due to budget proposals on the federal level.

SNAP helps more than 40 million people, including children and the elderly, living around the poverty line.

So another way to help during Hunger Action Month is to advocate.

Reach out to your representatives and senators, and ask them to support hunger relief here in West Michigan.

Here’s a link with instructions on how you can do so.

Hops Against Hunger

Grand Rapids is Beer City USA.

There are also plenty of breweries and restaurants across West Michigan, looking to join the fight against food insecurity and all you have to do is raise a glass.

Hops Against Hunger is a statewide campaign that was brewed last year. In 2017, around 40 breweries, restaurants and other bars are raising money and hosting fundraisers to support food banks across Michigan.

Some of the breweries include: Creston Brewery, Hopcat, Harmony Hall, New Holland Brewing and more!

Since 2016, Hops Against Hunger has raised more than $20,000 for hunger relief.

Fight Hunger Year-Round

1.49 million people across Michigan deal with food insecurity, according to the most recent data from Feeding America.

The battle against hunger last more than a month, and people who participate in Hunger Action Month are being asked to continue to be involved.

You can find plenty of resources and other information at FeedWM.org.