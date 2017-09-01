How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man to be charged in Lowell barn fire that killed 13 horses

Posted 11:22 AM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:43AM, September 1, 2017

Payton Mellema, courtesy Kent County.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Kent County Prosecutor's Office says a man will be charged in a barn fire in Lowell that killed 13 therapy horses.

Payton Mellema was previously identified by officials as a suspect in the case but had not been charged.  The prosecutor's office says Friday that he faces charges of third-degree arson and killing/torturing animals.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The April fire happened at the Barn for Equine Learning in the 3200 block of Timpson Avenue SE.

Mellema was previously named in a personal protection order filed against him by the owner of the barn, Kat Welton. In it, she wrote she feared that an attack on her and her animals was imminent.

The Barn for Equine Learning obtained six new therapy horses after the 13 were killed in the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment