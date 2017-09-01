Man to be charged in Lowell barn fire that killed 13 horses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Kent County Prosecutor's Office says a man will be charged in a barn fire in Lowell that killed 13 therapy horses.

Payton Mellema was previously identified by officials as a suspect in the case but had not been charged. The prosecutor's office says Friday that he faces charges of third-degree arson and killing/torturing animals.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The April fire happened at the Barn for Equine Learning in the 3200 block of Timpson Avenue SE.

Mellema was previously named in a personal protection order filed against him by the owner of the barn, Kat Welton. In it, she wrote she feared that an attack on her and her animals was imminent.

The Barn for Equine Learning obtained six new therapy horses after the 13 were killed in the fire.