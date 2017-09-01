How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Nina and Pinta replicas dock in South Haven

SOUTH  HAVEN, Mich. -- The Nina and the Pinta are docked at the Maritime Academy in South Haven and you and your family can climb aboard this Labor Day weekend.

The Pinta is said to be the most historically correct replica built, and the Nina was built without any power tools.

Visitors can experience self guided tours aboard the ship and this is the 20th stop on their year long tour.

When: August 31-September 4, 2017

Time: 9am-6pm

Location: Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. South Haven, MI

Cost$15 Adults, $14 Seniors, $10 Children (under 4 free)

