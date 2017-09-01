How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Republicans oppose expected Trump move on immigrant children

Posted 1:30 PM, September 1, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) delivers remarks on Capitol Hill March 23, 2016 in Washington, DC. Ryan delivered a speech on the state of American politics. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan and another Republican are urging President Donald Trump not to rescind federal protections for immigrant children whose parents brought them to the country illegally.

Ryan was asked about Trump’s rumored move to roll back so-called DACA protections for such children on Wisconsin radio station WCLO. Ryan said, “I actually don’t think we should do that.”

Ryan says, “This is something that Congress has to fix.”

And Utah GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch sent out a statement in anticipation of a Trump announcement on Friday saying he’s urged Trump not to revoke former President Barack Obama’s efforts to protect “individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s