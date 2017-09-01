Six String Country; Learn to play guitar online anytime, anywhere

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar, but don't have time to sit down for a hour lesson due to a busy schedule? There's a website that can teach you how to play chords and songs, and stay flexible with your schedule.

Six String Country is an online teaching service that's great for everyone from beginners to advanced students. The website provides classes on how to play chords, strumming techniques, and hundreds of songs.

Each song lesson teaches acoustic and electric versions providing charts, sheet music, and detailed video tutorials.

Watch the video above to see Tony Bakker, owner of Six String Country, attempt to teach Leigh Ann a few chords on the guitar.

Want to give it a try for yourself? Try it free for 30 days by using the online code fox17.

To learn more about their online services, visit sixstringcountry.com. 

