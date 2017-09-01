× Watchdog group accuses Kid Rock of violating federal election law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A complaint was filed against Kid Rock claiming he’s using his candidacy and campaign website to sell merchandise.

Non-partisan watchdog group Common Cause is asking the Federal Election Commission and the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into his candidacy, accusing him of violating federal election laws by acting as a Senate candidate but complying with contribution restrictions or registering as a candidate.

Kid Rock launched the website “Kid Rock for US Senate 2018,” where there’s a link to buy campaign shirts and hats.

If he were to run, it would be against longtime incumbent Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow.

In a Facebook post, the musician responded to the complaint by saying he still hasn’t officially announced his candidacy. He also blasted the media, saying he’s seeing the news “from the misinformed press and the fake news.”

Kid Rock announced he’ll be in Grand Rapids Labor Day weekend. He’s scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena Wednesday September 6.