× 2 seriously hurt when Mecosta County motorcycles collide

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two riders were seriously injured when a pair of motorcycles collided at midday Saturday.

At 11:54 a.m. Saturday, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on 85th Avenue south of Five Mile Road in Hinton Township. The investigation showed that an accident occurred when a motorcycle was overtaking another motorcycle and the two struck each other.

The first motorcycle was driven by 55-year-old Big Rapids man and had a 66-year-old Big Rapids woman as a passenger. Neither was wearing a helmet.

The second motorcycle was ridden by a 39-year-old Wyoming man who was wearing a helmet.

The man and woman from Big Rapids were transported first by Mecosta County EMS and then by Aeromed to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital with serious, incapacitating injuries.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lakeview Fire Department, Millbrook Rescue and Michigan State Police.