GRPD: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into median

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a motorcycle rider died in a crash early Saturday morning.
It happened around 1:16 a.m. at the intersection of Division Avenue and Alger Street SE.
Police say the motorcyclist, only identified as a 49-year-old man, struck the center median and died from his injuries.
No word on if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
42.920239 -85.666349
jes
There is 1 crash after another there at that same spot since they installed the median.
All the signs and 2 trees that were there were tore down 2 weeks ago and were never reinstalled.
They need to just remove it as it costs lives and money.