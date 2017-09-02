GRPD: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into median

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a motorcycle rider died in a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:16 a.m. at the intersection of Division Avenue and Alger Street SE.

Police say the motorcyclist, only identified as a 49-year-old man, struck the center median and died from his injuries.

No word on if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.