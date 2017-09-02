How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

GRPD: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into median

Posted 4:48 AM, September 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:35AM, September 2, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a motorcycle rider died in a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:16 a.m. at the intersection of Division Avenue and Alger Street SE.

Police say the motorcyclist, only identified as a 49-year-old man, struck the center median and died from his injuries.

No word on if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • jes

    There is 1 crash after another there at that same spot since they installed the median.
    All the signs and 2 trees that were there were tore down 2 weeks ago and were never reinstalled.
    They need to just remove it as it costs lives and money.

    Reply