Holland man injured after bicycle crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland man is in stable condition after his bike collided with a car.

It happened Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. in Holland Township on Quincy Street near 136th Street.

James Visser was driving his car down Quincy Street when he collided with Juan Maldonado who was riding his bicycle.

Maldonado was taken to the hospital with internal injuries, but is now in stable condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

This accident is under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.