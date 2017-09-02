Know the Law – New Michigan Motorcycle Laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beginning Oct. 25, 2017, it’s going to cost more to ride a motorcycle in Michigan. That’s when Public Act 115 goes into effect. The new law does several things.

First, the law increases the cost of an original motorcycle endorsement and a renewal of that endorsement. An original endorsement has been $13.50, but will now cost $16. An endorsement renewal has been $5, but will now cost $7.

Second, part of the fee increase will go into a new “Motorcycle Safety and Education Awareness Fund.” The fund will be administered by the Michigan Department of Treasury. It’s estimated that an additional $250,000 in revenue will be generated from the endorsement fee increase.

Why is a safety and education fund being created? Primarily because motorcycle deaths in Michigan have consistently risen during the past several years. In 2016, more than 140 motorcyclists died on the state’s roadways – a slight increase over the number of Michigan motorcycle fatalities in 2015. Meanwhile, more than 2,600 motorcyclists were injured on Michigan roads in 2016.

One major safety concern is motorists who turn left in front of motorcycles. As a result, the Secretary of State is using money from the endorsement fee increase to establish a “Look twice — save a life” program in Michigan. “Look twice – save a life” is a nationwide program that promotes motorcycle awareness, safety and education. It addresses safety risks and reasons why motorists assert they never saw a motorcyclist before striking the motorcycle with their vehicle.

In the end, the ultimate goal of Public Act 115 is this: reduce the number of motorcycle accident injuries and deaths on Michigan roadways.