How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Local business collecting donations for Texas flooding victim’s

Posted 1:26 AM, September 2, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to make donations to the victim’s of Harvey’s catastrophic flooding, a West Michigan business is hosting a donation drop-off Saturday.

ServPro Grand Rapids has partnered with Florentine’s Sports Lounge  and is hosting the drop off Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m at Florentine’s, 4261 Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Organizers are asking people to donate non-perishable foods, bottled water, and items like blankets, pillows, toiletries, batteries and clothing.

“Those people have absolutely nothing,” organizer Stephanie Kelly tells FOX 17.

The crews will be delivering items next week. Just last week, ServPro took a trailer full of donated supplies to victims in Texas.

 

