Police: 5 dead after speeding driver crashes

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car caught fire after crashing into a tree, killing five people inside.

Police say an officer was observing traffic in the 2000 block of East Main Street around 12:43 a.m. Saturday when he noticed a Dodge Charger driving as fast as 100 miles per hour.

The officer followed the vehicle but quickly lost track.

Shortly after, the officer noticed a fire on the north side of East Main Street and realized it was the same car it was just trying to stop driving erratically. Police say the car crashed into a tree and was quickly fully engulfed in fire.

Police say the entire incident was caught on the officer's dashcam.