× Police: ‘Multiple fatalities’ following police chase

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car caught fire with people inside shortly after a police chase was called off.

Police say an officer was observing traffic in the 2000 block of East Main Street around 12:43 a.m. Saturday when he noticed a Dodge Charger driving as fast as 100 miles per hour.

The officer began to chase the vehicle but quickly lost track.

Shortly after, the officer noticed a fire on the north side of East Main Street and realized it was the same car it was just chasing. Police say the car crashed into a tree and was quickly fully engulfed in fire.

Investigators believe there was ‘multiple fatalities’ inside the vehicle but they are still investigating.

Police say the entire incident was caught on the officer’s dashcam.