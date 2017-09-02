Police release dashcam video of crash that killed 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Township Police Department has released dashcam video showing a fiery crash that killed 5 people early Saturday.

Police say an officer was observing traffic in the 2000 block of East Main Street around 12:43 a.m. Saturday when he noticed a Dodge Charger driving as fast as 100 miles per hour.

The officer began to chase the vehicle but quickly lost track.

Shortly after, the officer noticed a fire on the north side of East Main Street and realized it was the same car it just witnessed driving at a high rate of speed. Police say the car crashed into a tree and was quickly fully engulfed in fire.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.