× Prosecutor will ask high court to overturn appeals court ruling

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The prosecutor who successfully tried Robin Root for murder plans to file an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court to overturn Friday’s appeals court decision.

In 2015, Root was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2007 slaying of Janna Kelly of Grand Rapids. Kelly’s body had been discovered in an Ottawa County field.

In December 2015, Root was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Friday, the Michigan Court of Appeals cited several reasons for ordering Root to receive a new trial.

Ottawa County chief assistant prosecutor Lee Fisher tried the case in Kent County Circuit Court back in 2015. He told FOX 17 that he plans to ask the high court to hear an appeal of Friday’s ruling.

“If the Supreme Court reverses the Court of Appeals, then the conviction stands,” Fisher said. “If the Supreme Court upholds it, then we’re on track for a new trial.”

PREVIOUS STORIES:

http://fox17online.com/2017/09/01/conviction-in-janna-kelly-murder-overturned-robin-root-to-get-new-trial/

http://fox17online.com/2015/12/09/root-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-for-2007-murder-of-janna-kelly/