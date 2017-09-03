Community urged to donate school supplies for homeless students

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 1:23 AM, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 01:28AM, September 3, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- As we think of heading back to school with the latest and greatest school supplies, there are hundreds of students here in West Michigan who still need supplies.

The 'Toys R Us' in Norton Shores has a school bus outside where people can stop and donate supplies through September 11.

“There are a variety of reasons why students are homeless in our county,” said MAISD Superintendent John Severson. “Certainly these families are experiencing poverty. This causes children to be displaced with their entire families, without housing due to eviction, or even ‘couch surfing’ from home to home with friends or family.

Statistics show an estimated 600 students are homeless just in West Michigan.

Some of the school supplies needed are backpacks, markers, glue, scissors, pencils, markers, notebooks, and folders.

 

