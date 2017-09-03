First round of pets from Texas to arrive in Muskegon Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Noah Project of Muskegon has partnered with Pilots N Paws to fly the first round of pets from shelters in Texas to Muskegon in effort to make room for stranded animals.

The first flight of animals is expected to arrive at the Muskegon Airport before noon Sunday with a second flight coming in around 4:30 p.m., according to the Noah Project's Operation Harvey Rescue's Facebook page,

A West Michigan veterinarian, Dr. Janice Bon, of Pay if Forward Veterinary Outreach in Muskegon, will be working with the animals once they arrive.

The organization previously told FOX 17 they are clearing shelters along the Gulf Coast to make room for animals found wondering among floodwaters or animals that lost their owners when they were displaced.

Organizers say they have a good number of volunteers and pet carriers but still no word on exactly how many pets will be aboard each plane.

If you are interested in adopting, you are encouraged to reach out to the Noah Project.