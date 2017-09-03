GRPD investigating deputy-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened Sunday around 4 a.m. in the 3800 block Whispering Way

Captain Eric Payne, with the Grand Rapids Police Department, tells FOX 17 the shooting happened when a deputy went to serve a search warrant.

The male suspect ended up getting shot in the torso by the Kent County deputy, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was not injured, Payne said.

Below is a video of the press conference: