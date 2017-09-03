How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

GRPD investigating deputy-involved shooting

Posted 6:39 AM, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:38AM, September 3, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened Sunday around 4 a.m. in the 3800 block Whispering Way

Captain Eric Payne, with the Grand Rapids Police Department, tells FOX 17 the shooting  happened when a deputy went to serve a search warrant.

The male suspect ended up getting shot in the torso by the Kent County deputy, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries.  The deputy was not injured, Payne said.

