Happy’s Pizza locations offering free pizza Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Tuesday is National Pizza Day and there is a company with 50 locations in Michigan giving away free pizza to celebrate.

Happy’s Pizza is giving away free personal pan pizzas on Tuesday, September 5 from 1- 3 p.m.

All you have to do is go to happyspizza.com and sign up for the Happy Club. Then you bring your email confirmation with you to redeem your free offer.

This offer is valid at all location across Michigan. You can find a location closest to you here.