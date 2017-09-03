× Man arrested for leading Battle Creek police on pursuit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is facing charges after failing to pull over during a traffic stop early Sunday morning and leading officers on a short pursuit.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Captial Avenue Southwest.

When officers tried to stop the car, the man continued driving through neighborhoods on the city’s south side.

The man, only identified as a 36-year-old, eventually stopped his vehicle and fled on foot. After a short chase, officers were able to take him into custody.

He was taken to the Calhoun County Jail now facing a flee and elude charge, resisting arrest charge, along with other warrants.

Police say the man was known to have multiple felony warrants.