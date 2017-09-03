How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police investigate suspicious death of a woman in Benton Harbor

Posted 10:16 PM, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 02:13AM, September 4, 2017

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police say they hare investigating a woman’s death along the lakeshore.

The discovery was reportedly made in the 1200 block of Superior in Benton Harbor on Sunday.

Jeanette Finehout, 36, was found dead in a bedroom of a home, according to a press release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.  The release went onto report that police are investigating it as a suspicious death.

An autopsy will be conducted and police say more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-342-STOP (7867).

 

