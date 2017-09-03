How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police: Teen tried to sneak drugs from home in chip canister

Posted 6:50 PM, September 3, 2017, by

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities conducting a drug raid in southeastern Michigan found cocaine and the drug ecstasy hidden inside a potato chip canister that was smuggled from a Monroe home by a 14-year-old girl.

The Monroe News reports Sunday that the girl told police she feared her parents would be in trouble for dealing drugs and hid the canister in her clothing to get past officers during the raid earlier this week.

Officers outside the home seized the can and drugs after seeing the girl pass it off to another relative.

Officers say they also found crack cocaine in a salsa jar.

A 39-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and maintaining a drug house.

The girl was not charged.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s