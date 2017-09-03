× Police: Teen tried to sneak drugs from home in chip canister

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities conducting a drug raid in southeastern Michigan found cocaine and the drug ecstasy hidden inside a potato chip canister that was smuggled from a Monroe home by a 14-year-old girl.

The Monroe News reports Sunday that the girl told police she feared her parents would be in trouble for dealing drugs and hid the canister in her clothing to get past officers during the raid earlier this week.

Officers outside the home seized the can and drugs after seeing the girl pass it off to another relative.

Officers say they also found crack cocaine in a salsa jar.

A 39-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and maintaining a drug house.

The girl was not charged.