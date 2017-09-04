18 people charged in drug ring; 4 area suspects still at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 18 people, including 13 from West Michigan, have been charged in a heroin and cocaine drug ring that allegedly brought drugs from California to Michigan by the semi-trailer load.

The acting U.S. Attorney in West Michigan, Andrew Birge made the announcement Monday that the warrants were issued and granted last Friday and today. Four of the suspects are still being sought.

Charged were:

Yusef Phillips (aka “Sef”), 40, Grand Rapids

Ray Lee (aka “Rudy Ray”), 46, Grand Rapids

Demetrius Gaines, 41, Wyoming

Cazembie Baskin (aka “Doe-Boy”), 44, Grand Rapids

Jesse Phillips, 34

Retisha Pegram (aka “Blackie”), 36, Grand Rapids

Phillip Nelson, 39, Chicago

Brandon Parks, 27, Grand Rapids

Michael Nelson, 37, Grand Rapids

Michael Gould, 36, Grandville

Kayode Moyo-Jomoke Marshall, 42, Grand Rapids

Solon Tatum, 40, Grand Rapids

Tony Kirkland, 55, Kentwood

Salvador Cervantes, 34, Los Angeles

Toranita Meridy, 39, Benton Harbor

Etrevion Murphy, 21, Benton Harbor

Jacob Weisman, Pompano Beach, FL

Miguel Raya, 33, South Gate, CA

Gaines, Pegram, Parks and Murphy are still at large. Anyone with information of their whereabouts should call the DEA office in Grand Rapids at 616-458-0616.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that during the arrests of the suspects, they found over 30 kilograms of heroin and cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, two kilogram presses, about $1 million in cash, three handguns and an assault rifle. One suspect was wounded in the arrests.

All the suspects face at least up to 20 years in prison.