How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Bark in the Dark

Posted 12:01 AM, September 4, 2017, by

The 5th annual Bark in the Dark 5K run/walk is an exciting event to benefit the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan!  There is something special about sharing a walk with your four-legged friend. It is a communal experience, a chance to bond with your pet and those that you encounter along the way. Join other pet owners in a fun 5K run/walk at Riverside Park.

October 7, 2017
6:30 pm
Riverside Park

Your $35 registration (along with the donations you raise) will help the Humane Society of West Michigan in its mission to protect and care for all animals.  Register yourself and you will be given the opportunity to create a fundraising page where you can send the direct link out to your contacts for donations.

There will be a post-race celebration from 6:45pm – 9:00 pm featuring music, face-painting, hot dogs, and snacks, and a beer tent featuring local beer, hard cider, and wine.

Bark in the Dark is for anyone who owns a pet, wants to walk in memory of a pet that has crossed the rainbow bridge, is thinking about adopting or who is looking for a fun 5K to participate in! Feel free to bring your pet along for the walk or come on your own.  Dogs are welcome to attend but must be well-behaved (able to handle being around other dogs and people), up-to-date on vaccines and leashed.

For more information, please visit www.hswestmi.org/events.

Thank you for supporting the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s