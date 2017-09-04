The 5th annual Bark in the Dark 5K run/walk is an exciting event to benefit the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan! There is something special about sharing a walk with your four-legged friend. It is a communal experience, a chance to bond with your pet and those that you encounter along the way. Join other pet owners in a fun 5K run/walk at Riverside Park.

October 7, 2017

6:30 pm

Riverside Park

Your $35 registration (along with the donations you raise) will help the Humane Society of West Michigan in its mission to protect and care for all animals. Register yourself and you will be given the opportunity to create a fundraising page where you can send the direct link out to your contacts for donations.

There will be a post-race celebration from 6:45pm – 9:00 pm featuring music, face-painting, hot dogs, and snacks, and a beer tent featuring local beer, hard cider, and wine.

Bark in the Dark is for anyone who owns a pet, wants to walk in memory of a pet that has crossed the rainbow bridge, is thinking about adopting or who is looking for a fun 5K to participate in! Feel free to bring your pet along for the walk or come on your own. Dogs are welcome to attend but must be well-behaved (able to handle being around other dogs and people), up-to-date on vaccines and leashed.

For more information, please visit www.hswestmi.org/events.

Thank you for supporting the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan!