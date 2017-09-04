How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Four people rescued from capsized boat near Warren Dunes

Posted 1:26 PM, September 4, 2017

SAWYER, Mich. – The U.S. Coast Guard says four people were rescued off the Warren Dunes State Park early Monday morning after their boat capsized.

The Coast Guard says they were called by Berrien County dispatch about 9:00 a.m. that a 16-foot Hobie Cat had capsized about 500 yards from shore. When the Coast Guard arrived with their helicopter from Muskegon, Lake Township Fire Department crews had rescued the four people who had been onboard.

The four people were wearing life jackets.

No one was injured.

