Grand Rapids celebrates Labor Day

Posted 12:10 PM, September 4, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Local residents are celebrating their work today on Labor Day activities in Grand Rapids.

Hundreds took part in the local Labor Day Bridge Walk and then went to celebrate at Labor Fest at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

 

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    Why would the jerks from the city bus interrupt today’s parade? They are already over pad for their ability. I don’t understand how GRATA keeps the buses running. Most drivers rather then try to avoid running over curbs and trash in the roads seem to go out of their way to hit the curb and trash. I have never met a cheerful bus driver. If they were working for me they would all be gone.

