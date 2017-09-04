Judge to rule on white nationalist’s speech at MSU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: White nationalist Richard Spencer (C) and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clashed with anti-fascist protesters and police as they attempted to hold a rally in Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge must decide in the coming weeks whether to order Michigan State University to allow campus space to be rented for white nationalist Richard Spencer to give a speech this month.
A lawsuit filed Sunday night against MSU in federal court in western Michigan seeks a preliminary injunction forcing the school to let a Spencer supporter rent a room or hall.
The East Lansing school has said a decision to deny a request for space was made out of “significant concerns about public safety.” It cited the violence in August in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The suit says Spencer doesn’t advocate violence and that MSU’s decision is based on the chance of violence by his opponents. It says that amounts to “a heckler’s veto” of free-speech rights.
RG
Michigan State University expects students to be violent? Arrest the students instead of limiting free speech.
Michael
That’s not the issue. It’s that this speaker’s opposition often busses in people from other states just to protest. These type of events are what leads to riots. Michigan has been very fortunate not to have the crap that other states have had. This speaker is trying to bring that crap here which is unacceptable.
steve
If a judge wanted to take an unusual position, he could reason that a majority of the owners(taxpayers) of the institution aren’t in the rental business at this time and don’t want to be. Come back in a few years if you want to try again. But for now, the No Vacancy sign’s in the window.