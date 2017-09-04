How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Local girl scouts help Hurricane Harvey victims with can, bottle drive

Posted 9:24 AM, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:26AM, September 4, 2017

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Hoping to help their sister troops and the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Girl Scout Troop 4175 is collecting refundable cans and bottles.

According to the troop, they have already raised close to $400 with the troop matching $300, they are well above their original goal.

This Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. the troop is hoping to raise more money with their official Pop Can Drive taking place at the Tractor Supply Company in Greenville.

The money will go to helping the victims but also the troop is working with The Noah Project to help the animals effected by the hurricane.

For more information contact Troop 4175 at gs.troop4175@gmail.com.

