Motorcycle driver, passenger injured by distracted driver

Posted 4:50 AM, September 4, 2017, by

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The driver and passenger of a motorcycle were transported to the hospital with injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to turn on Oak Street in Ottawa County.

According to police Jorge Garcia, 26, and the driver of the motorcycle Steven Walker, 60, were both traveling eastbound on Ottawa Beach Road when Garcia failed to see Walker signal that he was turning.

Garcia struck the motorcycle and Steven and Bernadette Walker, 58, were both injured.

Garcia told police he was distracted just before the incident. Police cited him on the scene.

 

