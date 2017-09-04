Overnight fire breaks out at Grand Rapids house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Crews responded to an overnight fire at 36 Banner Street SW in Grand Rapids after reports of a fire on the porch.

Multiple units responded as the fire spread from the front porch up the exterior of the home. Authorities on the scene tell FOX 17 there is smoke damage throughout the house.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and investigators are currently trying to determine a cause.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

