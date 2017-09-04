× Police investigating motorcycle crash on Oakdale near Marshall in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist on Monday evening

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Oakdale west of Marshall. Officials on scene say the motorcyclist was in and out of consciousness following the crash.

The motorcyclist reportedly clipped another vehicle, while trying to pass it.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor.

The roadway was shutdown during the investigation.