Thousand walk across ‘Mighty Mac’ for Labor Day Bridge Walk

Posted 1:43 PM, September 4, 2017

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – Thousands of people have braved stormy weather to take part in the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk on the Mackinac Bridge.

Photos from the Michigan Department of Transportation and several others using the hashtag #Mightymacwalk17 have been sharing their pictures of crowds walking from north to south on the bridge, with buses taking walkers the other direction.

Governor Rick Snyder and Lt. Governor Brian Calley also took part in the walk.

FOX 17 has heard of people having trouble with getting to the walk on time and being turned away because of the huge turnout.  The bridge was reopened to vehicle traffic at Noon.

