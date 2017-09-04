Truck drives into house in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A truck drove through a front lawn and into a home Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police are currently on scene at a residence near the intersection of Hall Road and Brooks Road South where an SUV drove up the front lawn and into the side of the house.

Police tell FOX 17 the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash. The driver told police that while driving on Brooks Road another vehicle swerved in front of him, sending him into the house as he tried to avoid a collision.

Police say he did not have to go to the hospital for his injuries.

We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.