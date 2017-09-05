95-year-old missing from Lansing found safe

UPDATE – Mr. Sherd was found Wednesday morning.

LANSING, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man Tuesday.

The Lansing Police Department says 95-year-old Idell Sherd was last seen in the 1300 block of Gary, in the north end of Lansing. This was around Noon on Tuesday.

Police say Sherd is 5 foot, 2 inches and weighs about 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray pants and was carrying a cane. They say he is usually friendly and coherent.

If you find Mr Sherd you are asked to please call Police.