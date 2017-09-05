How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

95-year-old missing from Lansing found safe

Posted 12:59 PM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:41AM, September 6, 2017

UPDATE – Mr. Sherd was found Wednesday morning.

LANSING, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man Tuesday.

The Lansing Police Department says 95-year-old Idell Sherd was last seen in the 1300 block of Gary, in the north end of Lansing.  This was around Noon on Tuesday.

Police say Sherd is 5 foot, 2 inches and weighs about 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray pants and was carrying a cane. They say he is usually friendly and coherent.

If you find Mr Sherd you are asked to please call Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment