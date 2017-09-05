Baby giraffe born at West Michigan animal park

ALTO, Mich. – It didn’t make the viral buzz that April the giraffe made back in the spring, but West Michigan has a new baby giraffe.

The staff at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto say that Ginger the giraffe was born Monday to Annabelle and Tucker.

FOX 17 featured Annabelle and Tucker back in the spring while the world waiting for April the giraffe to give birth at a zoo in upstate New York. At the time, keepers believed Annabelle’s baby was due in October or November.

The park says Ginger is eating well and is exciting to meet visitors.