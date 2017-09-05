DACA reactions and rallies around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Several West Michigan lawmakers and area residents are reacting to this morning’s announcement of the ending of the DACA program.

The DACA program, enacted by President Obama, allowed for the children of illegal immigrants to avoid deportation. President Trump rescinded the program Tuesday, but gave the program six months in which Congress could enact a similar program.

Rallies in support of DACA are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo and at 7:00 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Public Schools are making a statement of support of DACA at 6:00 p.m. at the school administration building before their regularly scheduled board meeting.

U.S. Representative Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph.) made the following statement:

“For these young men and women, the United States is their home. They’ve been raised in our neighborhoods, attended our schools, served in our military, and worked in our communities. I’ve met with countless concerned individuals impacted by DACA and heard from local universities, restaurant and small business owners, as well as my farmer friends who all agree we must take care of these folks. This is why I’ve long-supported using a compassionate but accountable way to legislatively address these undocumented minors brought to our country through no fault of their own. “Rather than executive order, it is the responsibility of Congress to work together on fair, rigorous, and bipartisan legislation that addresses the long-term uncertainty facing these young people. To that end, I have already co-sponsored two bills that represent common-sense ways to address DACA. In the coming weeks and months I will continue to work with anyone to fix our long-broken immigration system and to give certainty to Dreamers who know no country but America.” Background: Upton is a co-sponsor of H.R. 496, the BRIDGE Act, and the Recognizing America’s Children (RAC) Act.

U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) tweeted:

Our Constitution vests all legislative powers in Congress. Let's work together to responsibly address #DACA and other immigration matters. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 5, 2017

U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga (R-Grandville) released this statement:

“The only way to achieve concrete and lasting immigration reform is for Congress to formulate and pass bipartisan legislation. It is my hope that both Republicans and Democrats will rise to the challenge and focus on crafting solutions that move us forward instead of engaging in rhetoric that is geared toward dividing our nation.”

We’ll have more reactions as they become available.