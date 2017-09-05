Dump truck involved in crash in NW Grand Rapids

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

September 5, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in the city of Grand Rapids.

The crash is at 11th Street and Seward NW.

The crash involves a vehicle and a dump truck.

The FOX 17 crew at the scene says that they’ve been told an 82-year-old woman was driving on 11th Street and was going through the intersection of Seward when she was hit by a city dump truck. The dump truck apparently had the right-of-way.  Crews had to remove the woman’s car door to get her out of her vehicle.

She has been taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

