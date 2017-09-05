Flo’s hosting nationwide pizza fund to Harvey disaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Owner Dan Uccello of Flo's Pizzeria and Sports Bar has teamed up with the United States Pizza Team. This Thursday Flo's will join 34 other pizza shops across the country ranging from West Michigan to California. Donating $2 of each pizza sold throughout the day.

Uccello says he would like to raise $10,000 from his location alone. "When we started talking about the idea of raising money for the relief fund everyone on the pizza team was on board." All Flo's locations are open for cash donations as well which include the Plainfield, Belmont and Greenville locations.