Flo’s hosting nationwide pizza fund to Harvey disaster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Owner Dan Uccello of Flo's Pizzeria and Sports Bar has teamed up with the United States Pizza Team. This Thursday Flo's will join 34 other pizza shops across the country ranging from West Michigan to California to donate $2 of each pizza sold throughout the day.
Uccello says he would like to raise $10,000 from his location alone. "When we started talking about the idea of raising money for the relief fund, everyone on the pizza team was on board," he said.
All Flo's locations are open for cash donations, including the Plainfield, Belmont and Greenville locations.
1 Comment
jhonathin wayne
Ok let me get this straight. We the customers are going to be the ones donating. I didnt see where he said he was going to donate from his pocket. When the customer comes in and spends 21 dollars on a pizza then he will donate 2 dollars. So this means he is going to make 95,000 dollars if he reaches his 5000 pizza goal. Not to mention if customers sit down and eat in the restaurant and spend that much more money on beer, pop and so on. Kind of sounds like more of a money maker for the uccello family to me than an actual harvey fund raiser.