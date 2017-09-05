GRPS stands against president’s decision to end DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Public Schools wasted no time Tuesday letting everyone know where they stand on the president’s decision to end DACA.

DACA is an executive order issued by former President Obama in 2012 that protected undocumented people from deportation if they came into the country as children. The order also allowed for "Dreamers" to work legally in the country.

Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal called on Congress to take action for the 800,000 people under DACA's protection, who now face uncertainty.

“These are neighbors,” says the superintendent. “These are people in our community. And we can’t say that this is OK. We can’t believe that this is OK.”

President Trump made the decision to rescind DACA Tuesday. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says it was an overreach of executive power that circumvented the legislature.

The program is scheduled to end in 6 months, giving Congress time to pass legislation addressing the Dreamers. However, Trump tweeted that if Congress can't come to a consensus, he'll revisit the issue.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

The school board says hundreds of families in West Michigan benefit from DACA.

“We at the Hispanic center of West Michigan are truly disappointed by today’s executive decision to end DACA,” says Roberto Torres, executive director of the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.

GRPS says they’re going to apply political pressure on lawmakers to students and their families from possible deportation.