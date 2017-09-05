Have two left feet? Learn to dance at Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arthur Murray specializes in making dance fun, quick and easy for all dancers at all skill levels. Whether it's a special dance for a wedding, need help perfecting advanced dance moves, or just want to learn for fun, Arthur Murray has lessons for everyone.

Leigh Ann and Todd are currently taking dance lessons at the studio. They will each learn a routine and compete against each other "Dancing with the Stars" style to see who will come out on top as the best dancer.

Courtney Clafin, manager at their Grandville location, explains how their dance classes work and what kind of classes they offer.

Arthur Murray Dance Studio has three location in West Michigan:

4485 Plainfield Avenue, Plainfield

3089 29th Street, Kentwood

3819 Rivertown Parkway, Suite 400, Grandville

For more information on locations, hours, or to schedule a lesson, visit arthurmurray.com