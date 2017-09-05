How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Kentwood police shut down intersection, looking for person

Posted 10:01 PM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:51PM, September 5, 2017

UPDATE: Police called off their search around 10 p.m. after deeming the person wasn’t dangerous to the public.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An intersection is closed Tuesday in Kentwood after somebody ran away from police.

It happened at 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Kent County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers say they shut down the area as police look for a person who ran away from them.

Dispatchers say there was no indication given that the person was a danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

 

 

