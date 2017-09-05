Lewis the Eagle drops in on Grand Rapids golf course

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s not the type of eagle you want on the 17th hole of a golf course, but for better or worse, it’s the one Cayman Langton got.

As he and his group wrapped up their round at The Mines Golf Course on Thursday, an unexpected visitor…or rather escapee…graced their presence on the fairway.

Lewis the Bald Eagle, a member of the John Ball Zoo’s Realm of Flight show, made his brief escape that day from the show’s enclosure. Lewis belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary outside of St. Louis, who partnered with John Ball Zoo for the show that ran from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

His tour of West Michigan was short lived though. Lewis is equipped with a transmitter that allows his handlers to know where he is at all times. Spokespeople from the John Ball Zoo tell FOX17 that escapes happen much more frequently than you might expect with free flight bird shows, but because the animal’s quality of life is so good in captivity, they almost always come back within hours.

Lewis was returned that same day, having only flown less than a mile from the zoo. His escape comes a little more than two months after a barn owl escaped from the show.