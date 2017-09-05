Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Pistons are moving back to the “D” and the Red Wings will have somewhere new for their home ice.

Governor Snyder will be in Detroit for the Grand Opening of the Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings are moving from Joe Louis Arena and the Pistons, south from Auburn Hills. They haven’t had a home court in Detroit since 1978.

September 12 is the official opening with performances by Kid Rock, who is also opening a restaurant inside the arena.

Ed Sheeran will perform at the arena at the end of the month, followed by Sir Paul McCartney at the beginning of October.

2. Today is the last chance to see replicas of the Nina and Pinta ships in South Haven.

These are replicas of two of the three ships that came to America with Christopher Columbus back in 1492.

The Pinta is said to be the most historically accurate replica, and the Nina was built without any power tools.

They docked in South Haven last week, and they were actually supposed to leave on Sunday. After today, the ships will set sail for Indiana, as part of a yearlong tour.

3. The Grand Rapids Labor Day Bridge Walk was a success this year.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event, and it was followed by the West Michigan Labor Fest at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. The party included family activities and a classic car show.

This was the 9th year for the Labor Day Fest.

4. For the month of September, foodies can get breakfast for free at Chick-Fil-A.

There is a catch though; customers have to download the restaurant’s app to use it to place an order.

Breakfast options are a chicken biscuit, egg white grill, or a hash brown scramble bowl.

It’s only available during breakfast hours, and customers can only get one item during the month.

5. Today is National Cheese Pizza Day, and Happy’s Pizza is celebrating by giving away free personal cheese pizzas.

It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. this afternoon at all 50 Happy’s Pizza locations in Michigan.

Just go to happyspizza.com and sign up for the Happy Club. Then bring the email confirmation to the restaurant to redeem the free pizza.

Not a fan of Happy’s Pizza? Check out other places in West Michigan to see what other deals they’re offering today!