Obama calls decision to phase-out DACA ‘cruel’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama calls President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the so-called DACA program “cruel” and “self-defeating.”
The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it’s rescinding the program and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative.
Obama did not mention Trump by name in his statement but says a “shadow has been cast” over some of the nation’s best and brightest young people. He says targeting them is wrong “because they have done nothing wrong.”
Obama says it’s up to members of Congress to act and he joins his voice with the majority of Americans who hopes Congress will step up.
4 comments
steve
No, Barack. What was cruel was your ignoring the Constitution and Congress by creating the mess yourself. Stop with the typical Democrat buck-passing. Better yet, close your mouth and go away.
Old Bob
obama should have never started the program. If you or your parents come or are brought to the US Illegally it’s time to go home. And I mean your home in another country. If you want to live here apply just like everyone else does.
Bud
My previous comment is awaiting moderation. This is how liberals take control – preventing the free speech of American citizens. I ask what that I said isn’t true. Democrats couldn’t convince American voters of their stand on the issues – so they shut debate down by calling Republicans racist, bigots, homophobes, etc. When democrats want to stop conservatives from speaking they threaten violence so colleges and universities cancel their speaking engagement because of safety concerns. When was the last time you heard of a liberal speaking event being canceled because of safety concerns? Liberals are intolerant hypocrites.
Bud
This is why democrats want to keep DACA. Forget the trade imbalance, Billions of dollars are being siphoned out of the US economy by Illegal Aliens.
http://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2017/02/10/514172676/mexicans-in-the-u-s-are-sending-home-more-money-than-ever