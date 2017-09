ZEELAND, Mich. – Police are asking for tips after a counterfeit $20 was passed to a business on Labor Day.

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m.  Zeeland Police say the man in the surveillance photo may or may not be involved, but police would like to talk to him.

Anyone with information should call Zeeland Police at 616-772-9125 or send the department a Facebook message.