How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police ID all 5 Kalamazoo teens killed in crash

Posted 4:43 PM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, September 5, 2017

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified all five of the teenagers killed in a fiery weekend crash. 

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office previously identified two of the victims: 15-year-old Marshawn Williams and 17-year-old Deztanee Cobb.  On Tuesday they identified the other three teens killed in the crash as 16-year-old Cortavian Murphy, 15-year-old Jaquar-Ius Hegler and 16-year-old Elexus Hillsman.

All of the teens were from Kalamazoo, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened early Saturday morning at East Main Street and Docsa in Comstock Township. The five teens were in a Dodge Charger traveling at speeds around 100 mph when they crashed into a tree.

The car caught fire and all five died at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • P

    I’m surprised the news media hasn’t found a way to blame it on the police. Oh well, give them time. I’m sure they are working on some angle.

    Reply