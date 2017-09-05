Police ID all 5 Kalamazoo teens killed in crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified all five of the teenagers killed in a fiery weekend crash.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office previously identified two of the victims: 15-year-old Marshawn Williams and 17-year-old Deztanee Cobb. On Tuesday they identified the other three teens killed in the crash as 16-year-old Cortavian Murphy, 15-year-old Jaquar-Ius Hegler and 16-year-old Elexus Hillsman.

All of the teens were from Kalamazoo, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened early Saturday morning at East Main Street and Docsa in Comstock Township. The five teens were in a Dodge Charger traveling at speeds around 100 mph when they crashed into a tree.

The car caught fire and all five died at the scene.