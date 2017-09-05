× Police investigate drive-by shootings in NW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating two drive-by shootings targeting the same home in NW Grand Rapids.

Police say the first incident happened about 11:00 p.m. Monday night at the home in the 600 block of Fremont. Witnesses told police that a dark-colored van sped away from the area. Police found evidence of shots at the home.

The second incident happened just before noon at the same home. A vehicle was stopped a short distance away, but police can’t say if the occupants in that vehicle were involved.

No one was injured in either instance.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.