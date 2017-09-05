How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police investigate drive-by shootings in NW Grand Rapids

Posted 12:51 PM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:58PM, September 5, 2017

Fremont Ave. NW

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating two drive-by shootings targeting the same home in NW Grand Rapids.

Police say the first incident happened about 11:00 p.m. Monday night at the home in the 600 block of Fremont.  Witnesses told police that a dark-colored van sped away from the area. Police found evidence of shots at the home.

The second incident happened just before noon at the same home. A vehicle was stopped a short distance away, but police can’t say if the occupants in that vehicle were involved.

No one was injured in either instance.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment